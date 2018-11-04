Analysts Anticipate Omeros Co. (OMER) Will Post Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.70). Omeros posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 928.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omeros will report full year earnings of ($2.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($2.62). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($0.22). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Omeros’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. HC Wainwright set a $34.00 price objective on Omeros and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Wedbush set a $20.00 price objective on Omeros and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Omeros presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

In other Omeros news, VP Marcia S. Kelbon sold 7,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $193,871.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 227,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,861,858.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMER. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Omeros in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omeros in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Omeros in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new position in shares of Omeros in the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 48.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OMER traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.35. 404,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,018. Omeros has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.96 million, a P/E ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 3.79.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

