Analysts Anticipate PetIQ Inc (PETQ) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) to report $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PetIQ’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.23. PetIQ reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $171.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.48 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PETQ. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. CL King began coverage on shares of PetIQ in a report on Friday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of PetIQ to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of PetIQ in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of PetIQ from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PetIQ has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.14. The stock had a trading volume of 392,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,386. PetIQ has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $43.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.68 million, a P/E ratio of 82.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.00.

In related news, CEO Mccord Christensen sold 15,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $433,581.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Will Santana sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $542,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,064,477 shares of company stock valued at $113,844,980 over the last ninety days. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of PetIQ by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 237,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,341,000 after purchasing an additional 24,974 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of PetIQ by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of PetIQ by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 56,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,919,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It provides veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats. The company offers pet prescription medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars; and health and wellness products consisting of specialty treats and other pet products, which include dental treats and nutritional supplements.

