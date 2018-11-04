Analysts Anticipate Radian Group Inc (RDN) to Announce $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) will announce earnings per share of $0.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Radian Group’s earnings. Radian Group reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Radian Group will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Radian Group.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $330.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.59 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Radian Group from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Compass Point set a $26.00 price target on shares of Radian Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.36.

RDN traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,131,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. Radian Group has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $23.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Radian Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 16th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions; and primary mortgage insurance coverage on residential first-lien mortgage loans.

