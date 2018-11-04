Analysts Expect Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) to Post $0.58 EPS

Analysts expect Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) to post $0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.75). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.14). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $375.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

HMHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMHC traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.94. The stock had a trading volume of 367,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,690. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMHC. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides content, services, and technology solutions for educational institutions and consumers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

