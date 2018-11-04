Analysts Expect Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) to announce $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Noble Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Noble Energy posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Noble Energy will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $2.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Noble Energy.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Noble Energy had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NBL shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Friday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Noble Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Noble Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities set a $43.00 target price on Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, KLR Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Monday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Noble Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.96.

Shares of NYSE NBL traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.34. 9,492,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,883,581. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 84.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Noble Energy has a 52-week low of $23.83 and a 52-week high of $37.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.94%.

In other Noble Energy news, major shareholder Nbl Midstream, Llc sold 14,137,198 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $250,935,264.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Noble Energy in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

