Analysts Expect Oceaneering International (OII) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Oceaneering International reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.99). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.15 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 1.34%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 target price on Oceaneering International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Oceaneering International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on Oceaneering International in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Oceaneering International from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oceaneering International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

NYSE OII traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $18.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,331,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,786. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Oceaneering International has a 12-month low of $17.41 and a 12-month high of $28.62.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director T Jay Collins sold 16,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $443,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 330.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the second quarter worth $204,000. Meridian Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the second quarter worth $204,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the second quarter worth $229,000.

Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

