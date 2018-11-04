Analysts Expect Plexus Corp. (PLXS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $769.37 Million

Equities analysts expect that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) will report $769.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plexus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $771.30 million and the lowest is $767.44 million. Plexus reported sales of $677.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Plexus will report full-year sales of $3.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. Plexus had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $771.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.

In related news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $386,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,959.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total transaction of $308,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,150.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,866 shares of company stock valued at $7,359,429 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Plexus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Plexus during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Plexus during the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Plexus by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $60.18 on Friday. Plexus has a 1 year low of $52.44 and a 1 year high of $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.60.

Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers product conceptualization solutions; and product design and value-engineering solutions, including program management, feasibility studies, specification development for product features and functionality, circuit design, field programmable gate array design, printed circuit board layout, embedded software design, mechanical design, test specifications development and product verification testing, and automated production solutions and complex automation design.

