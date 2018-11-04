Analysts Offer Predictions for Denbury Resources Inc.’s Q3 2019 Earnings (DNR)

Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) – Analysts at Imperial Capital issued their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Denbury Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 30th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Denbury Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $387.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.72 million. Denbury Resources had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.77%.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Denbury Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Denbury Resources in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denbury Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. TheStreet raised Denbury Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, KLR Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Denbury Resources in a research report on Monday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denbury Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.01.

NYSE:DNR opened at $3.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 3.74. Denbury Resources has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 790,827 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 54,679 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 191.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,946,951 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,475,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510,030 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Denbury Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $587,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 52,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,094 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 13,577 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Denbury Resources news, CAO James S. Matthews sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 459,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,352.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Denbury Resources

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

