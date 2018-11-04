Analysts Set Allianz SE (ALV) PT at $210.56

Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €210.56 ($244.84).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €219.00 ($254.65) target price on Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. UBS Group set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €235.00 ($273.26) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th.

Shares of FRA ALV traded up €0.68 ($0.79) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €184.92 ($215.02). 1,306,371 shares of the company traded hands. Allianz has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($240.47).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

