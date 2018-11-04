Analysts Set China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (SNP) PT at $94.00

Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNP shares. ValuEngine lowered China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 3,248.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 30,084 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 47,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 25,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 1.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNP traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.64. The stock had a trading volume of 257,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,915. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 12 month low of $69.60 and a 12 month high of $105.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.99.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.18). China Petroleum & Chemical had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $113.57 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that China Petroleum & Chemical will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas, and chemical operations and businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

