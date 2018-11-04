Analysts Set Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) PT at $36.75

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st.

Crestwood Equity Partners stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,790. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -28.15 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Crestwood Equity Partners has a one year low of $22.15 and a one year high of $40.55.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $930.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.40 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.58%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -206.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,324,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,926,000 after purchasing an additional 261,315 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,155,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,675,000 after purchasing an additional 672,466 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 8,381.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,078,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,251,000 after purchasing an additional 104,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 471,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,344,000 after purchasing an additional 277,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

