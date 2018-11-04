Analysts Set Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (GLDD) Price Target at $7.50

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.

GLDD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Noble Financial set a $8.00 target price on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 1st.

Shares of GLDD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.96. 131,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,286. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $6.39.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, CEO Lasse Petterson acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 675,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,727.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLDD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 135.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 26,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 15,353 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the second quarter worth approximately $329,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the third quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 8.8% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 175,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 14,211 shares in the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Dredging, and Environmental & Infrastructure. The Dredging segment is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

