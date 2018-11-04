Analysts Set On Deck Capital Inc (ONDK) Target Price at $8.43

On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.43.

ONDK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of On Deck Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of On Deck Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BTIG Research lowered shares of On Deck Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of On Deck Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th.

Shares of ONDK stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.94. The company had a trading volume of 598,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,466. On Deck Capital has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $9.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.08 million, a PE ratio of -43.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 26.85, a current ratio of 26.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.15. On Deck Capital had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $95.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.53 million. Analysts anticipate that On Deck Capital will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of On Deck Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of On Deck Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of On Deck Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 431.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 20,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of On Deck Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

On Deck Capital Company Profile

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

