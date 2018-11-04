Analysts Set Radware Ltd. (RDWR) Target Price at $28.00

Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RDWR shares. BidaskClub downgraded Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Radware in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ RDWR traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.37. The company had a trading volume of 153,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,835. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.09. Radware has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $28.50.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $57.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.60 million. Radware had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Radware will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDWR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Radware by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 505,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after acquiring an additional 97,844 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Radware by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 91,089 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Radware during the 1st quarter valued at $928,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Radware by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after acquiring an additional 21,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Radware by 13,567.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 810,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,295,000 after acquiring an additional 804,122 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers application and network security solutions, such as DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

