Analysts Set Resolute Energy Corp (REN) Target Price at $40.00

Shares of Resolute Energy Corp (NYSE:REN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Resolute Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th.

In other Resolute Energy news, Director James E. Duffy sold 1,000 shares of Resolute Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $32,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kemc Fund Iv Gp, Llc bought 295,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $7,677,177.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,328 shares of company stock valued at $73,015. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REN. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $619,000. Fondren Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $624,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Resolute Energy by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 8,911 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Resolute Energy by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period.

Shares of REN opened at $30.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $701.70 million, a P/E ratio of 61.82 and a beta of 3.46. Resolute Energy has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $39.28.

Resolute Energy (NYSE:REN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $73.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.24 million. Resolute Energy had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. Resolute Energy’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Resolute Energy will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resolute Energy Company Profile

Resolute Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration for, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its principal project area is located in the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin, Reeves County. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in approximately 27,100 gross acres located in the Permian Basin of Texas; and its estimated net proved reserves were approximately 53.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

