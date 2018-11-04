Analysts Set Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM) Target Price at $53.00

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company.

Get Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. 9.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQM traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.40. 1,139,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,882. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $39.54 and a 12-month high of $64.20.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $638.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.92 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.