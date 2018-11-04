Analysts Set Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA) Price Target at $14.25

Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vera Bradley from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, September 8th.

NASDAQ VRA traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $13.50. 381,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,263. Vera Bradley has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $477.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.48.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 5th. The textile maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $113.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director P. Michael Miller sold 600,000 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $9,054,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,004.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Anne Marie Ray sold 14,189 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $189,990.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,560.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,267,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,988,531. 30.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter worth $358,000. 69.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

