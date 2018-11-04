Analyzing ADDvantage Technologies Group (AEY) and School Specialty (SCOO)

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) and School Specialty (OTCMKTS:SCOO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.0% of ADDvantage Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of School Specialty shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of ADDvantage Technologies Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of School Specialty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ADDvantage Technologies Group and School Specialty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADDvantage Technologies Group -5.60% -2.90% -2.33% School Specialty 0.71% 4.78% 1.38%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ADDvantage Technologies Group and School Specialty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADDvantage Technologies Group $48.71 million 0.28 -$90,000.00 N/A N/A School Specialty $658.38 million 0.18 $6.77 million N/A N/A

School Specialty has higher revenue and earnings than ADDvantage Technologies Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ADDvantage Technologies Group and School Specialty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADDvantage Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A School Specialty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

ADDvantage Technologies Group has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, School Specialty has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

School Specialty beats ADDvantage Technologies Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. distributes and services electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunication industries worldwide. The company's Cable Television segment provides cable television equipment for use in connection with video, telephone, and Internet data signals. This segment also offers headend products, including satellite receivers, integrated receivers/decoders, demodulators, modulators, antennas and antenna mounts, amplifiers, equalizers, and processors for signal acquisition, processing, and manipulation for further transmission; and fiber products, such as optical transmitters, fiber-optic cables, receivers, couplers, splitters, and compatible accessories. In addition, this segment provides access and transport products comprising transmitters, receivers, line extenders, broadband amplifiers, directional taps, and splitters used to permit signals to travel from the headend to their destination in a home, apartment, hotel room, office, or other terminal location; test equipment for use in the set-up, signal testing, and maintenance of electronic equipment, as well as support of cable television system; hardware equipment, such as connector and cable products; and repair services. Its Telecommunications segment offers new and used telecommunication equipment, including component parts, and spares or replace non-working components. This segment provides central office equipment comprising optical, switching, and data equipment on a customer's communication network; and customer premise equipment, such as integrated access devices, channel banks, Internet protocol private branch exchange phones, and routers, as well as decommissioning services. The company was formerly known as ADDvantage Media Group, Inc. and changed its name to ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. in December 1999. ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.

School Specialty Company Profile

School Specialty, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes supplies, furniture, technology products, supplemental learning products, and curriculum solutions to the education marketplace in the United States and Canada. The company's Distribution segment offers office products, classroom supplies, janitorial and sanitation supplies, school equipment, planning and development products, physical education products, art supplies and paper, and others; supplemental learning materials, teaching resources, special needs and education products, early childhood offerings, classroom technology, planning and student development, and school health and furniture; and project management and design services for school refurbishment and new construction projects. This segment provides its products primarily under the Childcraft, Sax Arts & Crafts, Califone, Premier Agendas, Classroom Select, Sportime, Abilitations, Hammond & Stephens, SPARK, Brodhead Garrett, School Smart, Royal Seating, and Projects by Design brands. Its Curriculum segment develops standards-based curriculum products, supplemental and intervention curriculum materials, instructional programs, and student assessment tools in the areas of science, math, and reading and math intervention, as well as comprehension, vocabulary, spelling, and grammar. This segment sells its products to teachers, curriculum specialists, and other educators under various product lines, such as Delta Education, FOSS, CPO Science, Frey Scientific, Educator's Publishing Service, Academy of Reading, Academy of Math, Wordly Wise 3000, Explode the Code, ThinkMath!, Making Connections, and S.P.I.R.E. The company offers its products through its sales force, catalogs, and its proprietary e-commerce Websites. School Specialty, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Greenville, Wisconsin.

