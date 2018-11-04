Analyzing Aquabounty Technologies (AQB) & Pingtan Marine Enterprise (PME)

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) and Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Aquabounty Technologies has a beta of -0.68, meaning that its stock price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Pingtan Marine Enterprise pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Aquabounty Technologies does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Aquabounty Technologies and Pingtan Marine Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquabounty Technologies N/A -46.49% -38.03% Pingtan Marine Enterprise 31.50% 11.49% 8.14%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.5% of Aquabounty Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Pingtan Marine Enterprise shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Aquabounty Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 57.4% of Pingtan Marine Enterprise shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aquabounty Technologies and Pingtan Marine Enterprise’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquabounty Technologies $53.28 million 0.67 -$9.25 million ($1.06) -2.61 Pingtan Marine Enterprise $63.21 million 3.10 $29.65 million N/A N/A

Pingtan Marine Enterprise has higher revenue and earnings than Aquabounty Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Aquabounty Technologies and Pingtan Marine Enterprise, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aquabounty Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pingtan Marine Enterprise 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aquabounty Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.40%. Given Aquabounty Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aquabounty Technologies is more favorable than Pingtan Marine Enterprise.

Summary

Pingtan Marine Enterprise beats Aquabounty Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aquabounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.

About Pingtan Marine Enterprise

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. engages in the ocean fishing business. The company harvests a range of fish species, such as ribbon fish, croaker fish, pomfret, Spanish mackerel, Reefcod, conger eel, and squid with its owned and licensed vessels operating within the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone, Indo-Pacific waters, the Arafura Sea of Indonesia, and international waters of Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 91 trawlers, 15 drifters, 6 squid jigging vessels, 4 longline fishing vessels, 3 light luring seine vessels, and 1 transport vessel, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters. The company serves various customers, including distributors, restaurant owners, and exporters in the People's Republic of China. Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. is based in Fuzhou, the People's Republic of China.

