Analyzing Athena Silver (AHNR) and CARLSBERG AS/S (CABGY)

Athena Silver (OTCMKTS:AHNR) and CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Athena Silver and CARLSBERG AS/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athena Silver N/A N/A -$2.11 million N/A N/A CARLSBERG AS/S $9.39 billion 1.42 $191.24 million $0.98 22.86

CARLSBERG AS/S has higher revenue and earnings than Athena Silver.

Dividends

CARLSBERG AS/S pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Athena Silver does not pay a dividend. CARLSBERG AS/S pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of CARLSBERG AS/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Athena Silver and CARLSBERG AS/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athena Silver N/A N/A -295.83% CARLSBERG AS/S N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Athena Silver and CARLSBERG AS/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athena Silver 0 0 0 0 N/A CARLSBERG AS/S 0 1 1 0 2.50

Risk & Volatility

Athena Silver has a beta of 3.32, suggesting that its share price is 232% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CARLSBERG AS/S has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CARLSBERG AS/S beats Athena Silver on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Athena Silver

Athena Silver Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for silver. The company's flagship project is the Langtry project that includes 20 patented and 38 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,200 acres located in the central part of the Mojave Desert of southern California. Athena Silver Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vacaville, California.

About CARLSBERG AS/S

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, FIX ANEY, and Ringnes brand names. Carlsberg A/S also exports its products to approximately 100 countries worldwide. The company was founded in 1847 and is based in Copenhagen, Denmark.

