Analyzing Intertape Polymer Group (ITPOF) & Avery Dennison (AVY)

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) and Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Intertape Polymer Group and Avery Dennison’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intertape Polymer Group 6.93% 22.16% 7.78% Avery Dennison 4.36% 49.86% 10.10%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intertape Polymer Group and Avery Dennison’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intertape Polymer Group $898.13 million 0.88 $64.22 million N/A N/A Avery Dennison $6.61 billion 1.21 $281.80 million $5.00 18.48

Avery Dennison has higher revenue and earnings than Intertape Polymer Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.1% of Avery Dennison shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Avery Dennison shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Intertape Polymer Group has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avery Dennison has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Intertape Polymer Group and Avery Dennison, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intertape Polymer Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Avery Dennison 0 2 6 0 2.75

Avery Dennison has a consensus price target of $120.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.84%. Given Avery Dennison’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Avery Dennison is more favorable than Intertape Polymer Group.

Dividends

Intertape Polymer Group pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Avery Dennison pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Avery Dennison pays out 41.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Avery Dennison has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

Avery Dennison beats Intertape Polymer Group on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper and film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, woven coated fabrics, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use. The company offers taping solutions comprise hot melt carton sealing, double-coated, filament and mop, foil, flat back, duct, electronic/electrical, natural rubber carton sealing, masking, polyethylene, water-activated, and acrylic carton sealing tapes, as well as reinforced filament and reinforced filament tapes. It also provides flexible intermediate bulk containers; membrane structure and geomembrane fabrics; stretch and shrink films; tape dispensers; fabrics; stencils; air pillows; house wraps/flashings; retail and specialty products; lumber wraps; carton sealing machines; and roof underlayment. It provides market solutions to the aerospace, automotive, industrial, and building and construction applications. In addition, the company engages in financing business. It sells its products to a range of industry/specialty distributors, retail stores, and end-users in various industries. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films. This segment offers its products to the home and personal care, beer and beverage, durables, pharmaceutical, wine and spirits, and food market segments; architectural, commercial sign, digital printing, and other related market segments; construction, automotive, and fleet transportation market segments, as well as traffic and safety applications; and sign shops, commercial printers, and designers. Its Retail Branding and Information Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells various branding and information solutions, including creative services, brand embellishments, graphic tickets, tags and labels, and sustainable packaging solutions; item-level radio-frequency identification solutions; visibility and loss prevention solutions; price ticketing and marking solutions; care, content, and country of origin compliance solutions; and brand protection and security solutions. This segment serves retailers, brand owners, apparel manufacturers, distributors, and industrial customers. The company's Industrial and Healthcare Materials segment offers tapes and fasteners; medical pressure-sensitive adhesive based materials and products; and performance polymers under the Fasson, Avery Dennison, Yongle, and Vancive brand names. This segment serves automotive, electronics, building and construction, personal care, and other industrial segments, as well as converters, original equipment manufacturers, and medical device manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Avery International Corporation and changed its name to Avery Dennison Corporation in 1990. The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

