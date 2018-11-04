Analyzing Notis Global (NGBL) and Lennox International (LII)

Notis Global (OTCMKTS:NGBL) and Lennox International (NYSE:LII) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.8% of Lennox International shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Notis Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Lennox International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Notis Global and Lennox International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Notis Global N/A N/A N/A Lennox International 8.31% -474.74% 18.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Notis Global and Lennox International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Notis Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Lennox International 2 4 4 0 2.20

Lennox International has a consensus price target of $220.75, suggesting a potential upside of 3.90%. Given Lennox International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lennox International is more favorable than Notis Global.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Notis Global and Lennox International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Notis Global $630,000.00 3.17 -$50.44 million N/A N/A Lennox International $3.84 billion 2.23 $305.70 million $7.92 26.83

Lennox International has higher revenue and earnings than Notis Global.

Dividends

Lennox International pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Notis Global does not pay a dividend. Lennox International pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lennox International has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Notis Global has a beta of -0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 193% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lennox International has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lennox International beats Notis Global on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Notis Global

Notis Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized consulting services to the hemp and marijuana industry primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Illinois, Oregon, and Washington. The company provides Notis Global dispensing system for the control and dispensing of medical marijuana industry. It also engages in the real property acquisitions and leases for dispensaries and cultivation centers. In addition, the company assists clients with site selection, zoning compliance, building and tenant improvement design, and licensing and on-going compliance services. Further, it acts as a distributor of hemp products. The company was formerly known as Medbox, Inc. and changed its name to Notis Global, Inc. in January 2016. Notis Global, Inc. was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides climate control solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies for residential replacement and new construction markets. The Commercial Heating & Cooling segment offers rooftop units, split system/air handler combinations, small package units, chillers, and fan coils for commercial buildings, shopping malls, other retail and entertainment buildings, institutional, and other field-engineered applications; and variable refrigerant flow commercial products. This segment also engages in the installation and service of commercial heating and cooling equipment. The Refrigeration segment offers condensing units, unit coolers, fluid coolers, air cooled condensers, air handlers, display cases, and refrigeration rack systems that helps in preserving food and other perishables in supermarkets, convenience stores, restaurants, warehouses, and distribution centers, as well as for data centers, machine tooling, and other cooling applications; and compressor racks and industrial process chillers. The company sells its products and services through direct sales, distributors, and company-owned parts and supplies stores. Lennox International Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

