Analyzing Publicis Groupe (PUBGY) and AirMedia Group (AMCN)

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) and AirMedia Group (NASDAQ:AMCN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

Publicis Groupe has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AirMedia Group has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Publicis Groupe and AirMedia Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Publicis Groupe $10.95 billion 1.25 $974.31 million $1.27 11.72 AirMedia Group $23.75 million 1.00 -$156.47 million N/A N/A

Publicis Groupe has higher revenue and earnings than AirMedia Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Publicis Groupe and AirMedia Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Publicis Groupe 0 3 0 0 2.00 AirMedia Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Publicis Groupe and AirMedia Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Publicis Groupe N/A N/A N/A AirMedia Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Publicis Groupe pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. AirMedia Group does not pay a dividend. Publicis Groupe pays out 36.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Publicis Groupe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of AirMedia Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Publicis Groupe shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Publicis Groupe beats AirMedia Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

Publicis Groupe S.A. provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services worldwide. It offers creative solutions, such as direct marketing, customer relationship management, sales promotion and point-of-sale marketing, public relations, corporate and financial communication, events communication, and multicultural or ethnic communication services, as well as engages in the video production and broadcast business. The company also provides media consulting/media planning and media buying services. In addition, it is involved in the creation of corporate or commercial Websites and intranets, online direct marketing consulting, social network expertise, search engine optimization, Internet ads, and all forms of Internet and mobile communication; and provision of communications in the areas of healthcare and well-being under the Digitas Health and Publicis Health Media brands. The company serves clients in consumer goods, finance, automobile, TMT, healthcare, food and beverage, leisure/energy/luxury, retail, and other sectors. Publicis Groupe S.A. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

AirMedia Group Company Profile

AirMedia Group Inc. operates out-of-home advertising platforms primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a network of digital (television) TV screens on planes operated by 6 airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations. It also displays non-advertising content, such as weather, sports, and comedy clips; and TV programs, including documentaries and hidden camera type reality shows from other third-party content providers, as well as offers in-flight advertising and non-advertising content. In addition, the company holds concession rights to operate various traditional advertising media comprising light boxes, billboards, and display advertising; and install and operate Wi-Fi systems on trains administered by 10 regional railway bureaus, as well as on long-haul buses. Further, it operates CIBN-AirMedia channel to broadcast network TV programs to air travelers. AirMedia Group Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.