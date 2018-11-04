Analyzing TapImmune (MRKR) and Its Peers

TapImmune (NASDAQ: MRKR) is one of 526 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare TapImmune to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.8% of TapImmune shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of TapImmune shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

TapImmune has a beta of -0.32, indicating that its share price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TapImmune’s competitors have a beta of 1.17, indicating that their average share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TapImmune and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TapImmune N/A -409.71% -247.73% TapImmune Competitors -2,673.34% -71.07% -24.41%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TapImmune and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TapImmune N/A -$10.98 million -7.94 TapImmune Competitors $2.04 billion $140.48 million -2.31

TapImmune’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than TapImmune. TapImmune is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TapImmune and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TapImmune 0 1 0 0 2.00 TapImmune Competitors 3710 10866 24799 812 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 57.74%. Given TapImmune’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TapImmune has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

TapImmune competitors beat TapImmune on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

About TapImmune

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

