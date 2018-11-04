Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Invests $285,000 in American Express (AXP)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,675 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in American Express by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,059 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Express by 1,173.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in American Express by 455.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,250 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AXP opened at $103.71 on Friday. American Express has a 12 month low of $87.54 and a 12 month high of $111.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.06 billion. American Express had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Express from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $113.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.70.

In other American Express news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Vii L.P. Vivo purchased 20,142,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.17 per share, for a total transaction of $3,424,160.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 25,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total transaction of $2,797,972.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,359.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

