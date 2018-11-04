Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Takes $826,000 Position in NorthWestern Corp (NWE)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NorthWestern by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,190,000 after buying an additional 100,609 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in NorthWestern by 7.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,745,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,186,000 after buying an additional 201,257 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NorthWestern by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,393,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,803,000 after buying an additional 49,891 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in NorthWestern by 11.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,139,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,249,000 after buying an additional 115,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in NorthWestern by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,043,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,712,000 after buying an additional 30,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

NWE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “$58.28” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. NorthWestern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE:NWE opened at $58.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. NorthWestern Corp has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $64.47.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $279.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.21 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 14.53%. NorthWestern’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

