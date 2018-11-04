ANSYS (ANSS) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

ANSS has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.00.

ANSS opened at $155.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 1.29. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $140.78 and a fifty-two week high of $190.45.

In other ANSYS news, VP Shane Emswiler sold 3,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.19, for a total transaction of $657,224.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Thurk sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,756 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 12,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 373,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,735,000 after acquiring an additional 74,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

