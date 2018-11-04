Anthem (ANTM) Given New $318.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada to $318.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ANTM. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Anthem to $315.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Anthem from $368.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Anthem from $311.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Anthem from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $284.06.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $268.00 on Thursday. Anthem has a 12 month low of $209.25 and a 12 month high of $283.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $69.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.11. Anthem had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Anthem will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.92%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.92, for a total value of $930,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,674 shares in the company, valued at $15,336,670.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 2,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $792,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,833,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,447 shares of company stock worth $4,143,846 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the third quarter worth $113,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the second quarter worth $120,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Anthem during the third quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the third quarter worth $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

