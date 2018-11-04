Anthem Inc (ANTM) Forecasted to Post FY2018 Earnings of $15.70 Per Share

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) – Stock analysts at Leerink Swann upped their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Anthem in a research note issued on Thursday, November 1st. Leerink Swann analyst A. Gupte now expects that the company will post earnings of $15.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $15.50. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Anthem’s Q4 2018 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Anthem from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Anthem from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Anthem to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.06.

Anthem stock opened at $268.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. Anthem has a 12 month low of $209.25 and a 12 month high of $283.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.92%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.56, for a total transaction of $202,622.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,257.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.01, for a total value of $66,218.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,299,157.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,447 shares of company stock worth $4,143,846 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,011,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,584,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,788,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,690,000 after purchasing an additional 512,962 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,108,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,319,000 after purchasing an additional 505,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 1,097.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 463,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,322,000 after purchasing an additional 424,775 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

