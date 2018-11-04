Anthony G. Ambrosio Sells 2,234 Shares of CBS Co. (CBS) Stock

CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) EVP Anthony G. Ambrosio sold 2,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $129,929.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,344,726.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Anthony G. Ambrosio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 6th, Anthony G. Ambrosio sold 2,100 shares of CBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $115,836.00.

CBS stock opened at $56.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19. CBS Co. has a 52 week low of $47.54 and a 52 week high of $61.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The media conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. CBS had a return on equity of 91.50% and a net margin of 9.42%. CBS’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CBS Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBS. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CBS by 3.5% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,288 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $8,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its holdings in CBS by 77.1% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 351,602 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $19,767,000 after acquiring an additional 153,044 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in CBS during the second quarter worth about $3,234,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its holdings in CBS by 6.7% during the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 30,060 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in CBS by 3.5% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 26,640 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CBS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $63.00 price objective on CBS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut CBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Argus cut CBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.51.

CBS Company Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services.

