Antofagasta plc (ANFGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Antofagasta from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Antofagasta from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th.

Shares of ANFGY remained flat at $$12.56 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 160,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,541. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $12.56.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining company. The Company is engaged in by-product production and has interests in transport. The Company’s segments include Los Pelambres, Centinela, Michilla, Antucoya, Zaldivar, Exploration and evaluation, Railway and other transport services, Mining, Water concession, and Corporate and other items.

