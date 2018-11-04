Aperio Group LLC Has $3.73 Million Position in Duke Realty Corp (DRE)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Duke Realty by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Duke Realty by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Duke Realty by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 331,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Duke Realty by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 643,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Duke Realty by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 51,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $478,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melanie R. Sabelhaus sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $69,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $27.54 on Friday. Duke Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $29.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 56.94%. The firm had revenue of $196.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.78 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

A number of research analysts have commented on DRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $29.00 price target on Duke Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Scotiabank started coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Duke Realty from $30.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.89.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 150 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

