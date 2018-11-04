Aperio Group LLC Lowers Position in Trustmark Corp (TRMK)

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,210 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Trustmark worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Trustmark during the second quarter valued at about $169,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. Hovde Group set a $35.00 price objective on Trustmark and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Trustmark in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Trustmark from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

TRMK stock opened at $31.40 on Friday. Trustmark Corp has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $36.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). Trustmark had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $157.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Trustmark Corp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.92%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

See Also: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.