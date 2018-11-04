Aperio Group LLC Raises Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 7.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 72,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.3% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 98,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 2.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 63,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.31.

Shares of STLD opened at $40.86 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.80 and a 12 month high of $52.10. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 4th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Christopher A. Graham sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $514,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,002.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

