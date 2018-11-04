Apple’s (AAPL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $250.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. New Street Research lowered Apple from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Apple from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apple from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Macquarie set a $214.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a neutral rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $224.67.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $207.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,019.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $150.24 and a fifty-two week high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $62.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.55 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Apple’s payout ratio is 24.52%.

In related news, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.66, for a total transaction of $5,816,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,554,471.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 15,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.86, for a total value of $3,237,772.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,410,061.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 544,185 shares of company stock worth $120,312,613. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.