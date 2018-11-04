ARC Document Solutions (ARC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “ARC Document Solutions Inc. is a document solutions company providing business-to-business document management technology and services to the architectural, engineering and construction, or AEC industries. It also provides document management services to companies in non-AEC industries, such as technology, financial services, retail, entertainment, and food and hospitality. The Company provides services that include scanning, imaging, and managing black and white and color documents. ARC Document Solutions Inc., formerly known as American Reprographics Company, is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California. “

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of ARC Document Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. B. Riley upgraded shares of ARC Document Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.75 to $3.25 in a research note on Friday, August 3rd.

Shares of ARC opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. ARC Document Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $3.59. The firm has a market cap of $104.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. ARC Document Solutions had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $104.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.94 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ARC Document Solutions will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARC. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 31,493 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 87,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 56,200 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in ARC Document Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in ARC Document Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. Institutional investors own 61.24% of the company’s stock.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and operates 175 offsite service centers, which offers managed print service customers with the flexibility and overflow capacity during peak workloads.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ARC Document Solutions (ARC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.