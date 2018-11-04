ArcelorMittal (MT) Given a €27.00 Price Target by Cfra Analysts

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been given a €27.00 ($31.40) price target by equities research analysts at Cfra in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cfra’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MT. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Macquarie set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €34.93 ($40.62).

AMS MT opened at €26.65 ($30.99) on Friday. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of €17.72 ($20.60) and a 1 year high of €30.76 ($35.77).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining segments. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

