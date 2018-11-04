Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.88.

ARNA traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,578. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $50.05. The company has a current ratio of 28.76, a quick ratio of 28.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.89.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.01). Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 377.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 110.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven W. Spector sold 29,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $1,044,470.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,506.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNA. Partner Fund Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $52,184,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 305.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,367,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,692,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,613,000 after purchasing an additional 531,508 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 370.5% during the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 447,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,507,000 after purchasing an additional 352,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 641,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,990,000 after purchasing an additional 187,030 shares in the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. Its proprietary investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod that is in Phase II trials for treating immune and inflammatory conditions with primary focus on ulcerative colitis and hepatic conditions, as well as for primary biliary cholangitis and pyoderma gangrenosum; and APD371, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease.

