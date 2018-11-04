Ares Management LP Unit (ARES) vs. Noah (NOAH) Head-To-Head Review

Ares Management LP Unit (NYSE:ARES) and Noah (NYSE:NOAH) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Ares Management LP Unit pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Noah does not pay a dividend. Ares Management LP Unit pays out 58.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.2% of Ares Management LP Unit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of Noah shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ares Management LP Unit and Noah, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Management LP Unit 0 1 9 0 2.90 Noah 0 0 3 0 3.00

Ares Management LP Unit presently has a consensus target price of $26.57, indicating a potential upside of 26.35%. Noah has a consensus target price of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.29%. Given Noah’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Noah is more favorable than Ares Management LP Unit.

Profitability

This table compares Ares Management LP Unit and Noah’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Management LP Unit 7.93% 28.88% 3.88% Noah 26.20% 17.17% 12.18%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ares Management LP Unit and Noah’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Management LP Unit $1.42 billion 1.46 $76.17 million $1.93 10.90 Noah $434.49 million 5.42 $117.26 million $2.01 20.42

Noah has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ares Management LP Unit. Ares Management LP Unit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Noah, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Ares Management LP Unit has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Noah has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Noah beats Ares Management LP Unit on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ares Management LP Unit

Ares Management, L.P. operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets. Its Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies. The company's Private Equity Group segment focuses on majority or shared-control investments primarily in under-capitalized companies. Its Real Estate Group segment invests in new developments and the repositioning of assets, with a focus on control or majority-control investments; and originates and invests in a range of self-originated financing opportunities for middle-market owners and operators of commercial real estate. Ares Management, L.P. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California with additional offices in the United States, Europe and Asia. Ares Management GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service. It offers onshore and offshore fixed income, private equity, secondary market equity, and insurance products; and value-added financial and related services, such as investor education, corporate registration and tax planning, trust, financial leasing, and philanthropy. The company also provides private equity, real estate, secondary market equity, credit, and other investments; and online wealth management, lending, and payment technology services. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

