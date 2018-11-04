Argentum Price Reaches $0.0422 (ARG)

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 4th. Argentum has a total market cap of $441,786.00 and approximately $365.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Argentum coin can currently be bought for $0.0422 or 0.00000655 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Argentum has traded 138.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00027494 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000151 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000108 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000033 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Argentum Coin Profile

Argentum (CRYPTO:ARG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 10,480,066 coins. The official message board for Argentum is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg. The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Argentum is www.argentum.io. Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG.

Buying and Selling Argentum

Argentum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argentum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argentum using one of the exchanges listed above.

