Argitek (AGTK) versus FTD Companies (FTD) Critical Comparison

Argitek (OTCMKTS:AGTK) and FTD Companies (NASDAQ:FTD) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Argitek and FTD Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argitek $50,000.00 99.63 -$9.15 million N/A N/A FTD Companies $1.08 billion 0.06 -$234.04 million $0.45 5.04

Argitek has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FTD Companies.

Profitability

This table compares Argitek and FTD Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argitek N/A N/A -696.99% FTD Companies -33.52% -9.48% -3.39%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.6% of FTD Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Argitek shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of FTD Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Argitek and FTD Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argitek 0 0 0 0 N/A FTD Companies 0 2 0 0 2.00

FTD Companies has a consensus target price of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 197.36%. Given FTD Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FTD Companies is more favorable than Argitek.

Volatility & Risk

Argitek has a beta of -9.33, meaning that its share price is 1,033% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FTD Companies has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Argitek

Agritek Holdings, Inc. offers services to the cannabis sector in the United States. The company is involved in the acquisition and leasing of real estate properties, such as cultivation space and related facilities to licensed marijuana growers and dispensary owners. In addition, it offers compliance consulting, and equipment build out, banking and payment processing, multichannel supply chain, and consumer product, as well as branding, marketing, and sales solutions to the cannabis industry. The company was formerly known as MediSwipe Inc. and changed its name to Agritek Holdings, Inc. in April 2014. Agritek Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About FTD Companies

FTD Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a floral and gifting company primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through four segments: Provide Commerce, Consumer, Florist, and International. The company offers floral, specialty foods, gift, and related products and services to consumers, retail florists, and other retail locations and companies. It also markets and sells gift items, including gourmet-dipped berries and other sweets, personalized gifts, gift baskets, wine and champagne, jewelry, and spa products, as well as gourmet food products; and provides point-of-sale systems and related technology services to floral network members, including traditional retail florists, and other retail locations offering floral and related products. In addition, the company offers a suite of products and services to members of its floral network, such as services that enable its floral network members to send, receive, and deliver floral orders, as well as other companies; and fresh-cut flower arrangements, occasion-specific gifts and plants, bears, and chocolates. It offers its products under the FTD, Interflora, ProFlowers, Shari's Berries, Personal Creations, RedEnvelope, Flying Flowers, Roses.com, Gifts.com, ProPlants, Sincerely, Ink Cards, Postagram, BloomThat, and Mercury Man logo names, as well as through its Websites, related mobile sites and applications, and various telephone numbers. The company was formerly known as UNOL Intermediate, Inc. FTD Companies, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.

