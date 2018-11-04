Arizona State Retirement System Buys 2,854 Shares of Halliburton (HAL)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,086 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $8,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ardsley Advisory Partners bought a new stake in Halliburton during the second quarter worth $4,957,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Halliburton by 10.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 617,412 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $27,821,000 after purchasing an additional 56,586 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 11.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,146 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Halliburton by 16.1% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 41,929 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 1,183.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,231 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 14,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $51.00 target price on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halliburton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

In related news, insider James S. Brown sold 15,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $648,034.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $34.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $33.73 and a 52-week high of $57.86.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 0.70%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

