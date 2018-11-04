Arizona State Retirement System Has $8.30 Million Position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of J B Hunt Transport Services worth $8,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,250,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,960,000 after buying an additional 447,102 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,286,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 505,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,502,000 after buying an additional 277,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.53.

J B Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $110.01 on Friday. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $131.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. J B Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.67%.

In other news, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 5,163 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $630,453.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,907,439.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

J B Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

