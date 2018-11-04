Array Biopharma Inc to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (ARRY)

Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks upped their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for Array Biopharma in a report released on Wednesday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Lawson now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.31). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Array Biopharma’s Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Get Array Biopharma alerts:

Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.10. Array Biopharma had a negative net margin of 66.77% and a negative return on equity of 74.02%. The firm had revenue of $56.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Array Biopharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Array Biopharma in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Array Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Array Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen set a $22.00 target price on shares of Array Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.44.

ARRY stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. Array Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, Director Lunsen Gil J. Van sold 18,000 shares of Array Biopharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $265,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,297 shares in the company, valued at $550,503.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Sandor sold 9,687 shares of Array Biopharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $148,986.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,687 shares of company stock valued at $693,066. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Array Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Array Biopharma by 107.9% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Array Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Array Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Array Biopharma by 266.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Array Biopharma Company Profile

Array BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer and other diseases in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It provides BRAFTOVITM (encorafenib) capsules in combination with MEKTOVI (binimetinib) tablets for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma with a BRAF mutation.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Array Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Array Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.