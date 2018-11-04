Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 18,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 56,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 224,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,702,000 after purchasing an additional 19,990 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 254,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,975,000 after purchasing an additional 63,628 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Union Bankshares Corp now owns 42,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 3,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $299,233.65. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 16,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,639.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $934,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,705.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,252 shares of company stock worth $2,944,259. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Friday, July 27th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.20.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $74.67 on Friday. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a twelve month low of $62.04 and a twelve month high of $76.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is 53.59%.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

