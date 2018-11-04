ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR (AHKSY) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AHKSY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

Get ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR alerts:

Shares of AHKSY stock opened at $22.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.62. ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $31.00.

ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter. ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 8.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR Company Profile

Asahi Kasei Corporation primarily manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company offers caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene; polymers and sheets; chemical intermediates; additives; membranes and systems; clads and anchors; optical and printing materials; electronic materials; polymers; synthetic rubber and elastomers; consumables; cleaners; and packaging products.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.