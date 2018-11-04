Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (ASCMA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (NASDAQ:ASCMA) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 5th. Analysts expect Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A to post earnings of ($2.52) per share for the quarter.

Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (NASDAQ:ASCMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.08) by $0.65. Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A had a negative return on equity of 166.55% and a negative net margin of 59.27%. The firm had revenue of $135.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.21 million. On average, analysts expect Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A to post $-10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A alerts:

NASDAQ:ASCMA opened at $1.13 on Friday. Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASCMA. Zacks Investment Research raised Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th.

About Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A

Ascent Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Monitronics International, Inc, provides security alarm monitoring services to residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.