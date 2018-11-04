Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.02 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) will report ($1.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.94) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.15). Assembly Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.71) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($4.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.51) to ($3.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.35) to ($2.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 457.20% and a negative return on equity of 66.34%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ASMB shares. B. Riley raised Assembly Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

In other Assembly Biosciences news, VP Uri A. Lopatin sold 15,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $609,528.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASMB. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 342.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 513,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,063,000 after acquiring an additional 397,300 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 43.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 805,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,581,000 after acquiring an additional 243,582 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 99,900.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 199,800 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 81.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 368,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 165,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 15.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,240,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,650,000 after purchasing an additional 163,252 shares during the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $24.78 on Thursday. Assembly Biosciences has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $67.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.55 million, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.43.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome in the United States.

See Also: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply