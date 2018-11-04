Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) will report ($1.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.94) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.15). Assembly Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.71) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($4.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.51) to ($3.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.35) to ($2.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 457.20% and a negative return on equity of 66.34%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ASMB shares. B. Riley raised Assembly Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

In other Assembly Biosciences news, VP Uri A. Lopatin sold 15,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $609,528.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASMB. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 342.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 513,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,063,000 after acquiring an additional 397,300 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 43.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 805,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,581,000 after acquiring an additional 243,582 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 99,900.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 199,800 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 81.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 368,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 165,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 15.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,240,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,650,000 after purchasing an additional 163,252 shares during the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $24.78 on Thursday. Assembly Biosciences has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $67.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.55 million, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.43.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome in the United States.

