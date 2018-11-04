Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Holdings in Atrion Co. (ATRI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.32% of Atrion as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRI. BTIM Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Atrion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,700,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 11,743 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,658,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,642,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 595.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Atrion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th.

ATRI stock opened at $682.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 0.56. Atrion Co. has a 52 week low of $516.85 and a 52 week high of $718.11.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.85 million during the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.99%.

Atrion Profile

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

