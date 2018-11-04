Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th.

Astec Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 13.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Astec Industries to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.

Shares of ASTE opened at $39.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Astec Industries has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The company has a market cap of $916.83 million, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.39.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.29). Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $256.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Astec Industries will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astec Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ASTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Astec Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Astec Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Infrastructure Group, Aggregate and Mining Group, and Energy Group segments.

